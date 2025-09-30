India Braces for Above-Normal October Rainfall

India is on track to receive 15% more rainfall in October than usual, following a bountiful monsoon season. This announcement was made by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

According to IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, maximum temperatures across most parts of east-northeast and northwest India are anticipated to be above normal during October.

However, noteworthy rainfall deviations are foreseen in the Northeast Monsoon period (October to December), specifically across South Peninsular India, where rainfall is expected to exceed 112% of the long-period average. The IMD attributes these changes to developing low-pressure systems and other atmospheric processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)