Left Menu

India Braces for Above-Normal October Rainfall

The India Meteorological Department predicts 15% more rainfall than usual in October, following a wet monsoon. Most regions will see above-normal temperatures, except in east-northeast and northwest India. The South Peninsula is poised for heavy rains due to low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:43 IST
India Braces for Above-Normal October Rainfall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is on track to receive 15% more rainfall in October than usual, following a bountiful monsoon season. This announcement was made by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

According to IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, maximum temperatures across most parts of east-northeast and northwest India are anticipated to be above normal during October.

However, noteworthy rainfall deviations are foreseen in the Northeast Monsoon period (October to December), specifically across South Peninsular India, where rainfall is expected to exceed 112% of the long-period average. The IMD attributes these changes to developing low-pressure systems and other atmospheric processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Faces Risky Harvest as October Rainfall Surges

India Faces Risky Harvest as October Rainfall Surges

 Global
2
Tripura's Boost in Mandays: A Closer Look at MGNREGA Impact

Tripura's Boost in Mandays: A Closer Look at MGNREGA Impact

 India
3
RBI Levies Rs 31.8 Lakh Penalty on Indian Overseas Bank Over PSL Compliance

RBI Levies Rs 31.8 Lakh Penalty on Indian Overseas Bank Over PSL Compliance

 India
4
Tensions Flare in Bareilly: Arrests Made Amid 'I Love Mohammad' Protests

Tensions Flare in Bareilly: Arrests Made Amid 'I Love Mohammad' Protests

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025