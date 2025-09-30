India's Surplus Rainfall: A Meteorological Breakdown

In a significant meteorological development, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that most parts of India are expected to experience above-normal rainfall for the post-monsoon period from October to December. However, specific areas in the northwest may witness normal to below-normal precipitation levels.

The monsoon season, which officially concluded on Tuesday, provided India with 937.2 mm of rainfall, marking an 8% elevation from the standard norm of 868.6 mm. This surplus rainfall has been linked to active monsoon conditions, influenced by frequent western disturbances that augmented the rainfall.

The IMD has highlighted regional disparities; while northwest India registered a 27.3% increase in rain, indicating its highest levels since 2001, the east and northeast suffered a 20% deficit. This significant distribution difference poses challenges but also emphasizes the monsoon's impact on agriculture and water resources crucial for the country.