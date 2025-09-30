Left Menu

India's Surplus Rainfall: A Meteorological Breakdown

India is predicted to receive above-normal post-monsoon rainfall in most regions, except the northwest. The southwest monsoon season ended with an 8% surplus rainfall. Variations in regional rainfall patterns have been observed, with substantial implications for agriculture and water resources.

In a significant meteorological development, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that most parts of India are expected to experience above-normal rainfall for the post-monsoon period from October to December. However, specific areas in the northwest may witness normal to below-normal precipitation levels.

The monsoon season, which officially concluded on Tuesday, provided India with 937.2 mm of rainfall, marking an 8% elevation from the standard norm of 868.6 mm. This surplus rainfall has been linked to active monsoon conditions, influenced by frequent western disturbances that augmented the rainfall.

The IMD has highlighted regional disparities; while northwest India registered a 27.3% increase in rain, indicating its highest levels since 2001, the east and northeast suffered a 20% deficit. This significant distribution difference poses challenges but also emphasizes the monsoon's impact on agriculture and water resources crucial for the country.

