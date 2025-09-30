Bengaluru's Congestion Tax Debate: Dispelling Rumors and Political Sparks

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar addressed rumors regarding the implementation of a congestion tax in Bengaluru, firmly dismissing any state initiatives in this regard. He clarified that the state government is not considering such a measure, despite recent discussions among urban experts.

Shivakumar, responding to BJP's criticism, stated that such proposals might align more with central government plans than state policies. The deputy chief minister reassured concerned citizens, mentioning that any suggestions from the public would be evaluated constructively.

The opposition, represented by Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, criticized the hypothetical taxation, likening the state leadership to a historical autocracy. He urged the government to prioritize infrastructural improvements over hypothetical taxes, questioning the fairness of taxing officials who also commute alone.

