Bengaluru's Congestion Tax Debate: Dispelling Rumors and Political Sparks

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has dismissed the notion of a congestion tax in Bengaluru, emphasizing that such a move is not under consideration by the state government despite discussions among urban experts. He refuted criticism from the opposition BJP, attributing it to misinformation.

Updated: 30-09-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:27 IST
Bengaluru's Congestion Tax Debate: Dispelling Rumors and Political Sparks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar addressed rumors regarding the implementation of a congestion tax in Bengaluru, firmly dismissing any state initiatives in this regard. He clarified that the state government is not considering such a measure, despite recent discussions among urban experts.

Shivakumar, responding to BJP's criticism, stated that such proposals might align more with central government plans than state policies. The deputy chief minister reassured concerned citizens, mentioning that any suggestions from the public would be evaluated constructively.

The opposition, represented by Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, criticized the hypothetical taxation, likening the state leadership to a historical autocracy. He urged the government to prioritize infrastructural improvements over hypothetical taxes, questioning the fairness of taxing officials who also commute alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

