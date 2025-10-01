Philippines: Earthquake Devastation in Cebu Province
A powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck Cebu province in the Philippines, killing at least 69 people and trapping others in debris. Rescuers are racing against time amid heavy rain and aftershocks to find survivors. The government may request international aid based on damage assessments.
A deadly 6.9 magnitude earthquake rocked the central Philippine province of Cebu late Tuesday, claiming at least 69 lives and leaving many trapped under debris. The city of Bogo and nearby towns suffered significant damage, prompting a frantic search for survivors.
Rescue teams, including army and civilian volunteers equipped with sniffer dogs and machinery, were deployed to aid in house-to-house searches. The earthquake's epicenter was located just northeast of Bogo, exacerbating rescue efforts due to damaged infrastructure and bad weather.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued, then retracted, a tsunami warning. Meanwhile, the government is assessing whether to request international assistance, as the affected regions continue to deal with both the quake's impact and the aftermath of a previous storm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
