Godavari on the Rise: Flood Alert in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

The Godavari river has risen significantly, reaching a water level of 48.7 feet by 6 a.m. on Wednesday at Bhadrachalam, Telangana, reported the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA).

Water levels have also reached alarming heights at other locations, with the river measuring 20.08 meters at Kunavaram and 12.68 meters at Polavaram, according to APSDMA.

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain stated that floodwater inflows at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram have exceeded 12.1 lakh cusecs, prompting the continuation of a first-level flood warning. Residents near the riverbanks are urged to remain cautious as levels may rise further to 13 lakh cusecs.

(With inputs from agencies.)