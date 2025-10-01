Left Menu

Marathwada's Unprecedented Rainfall: Coping with Deluge

The Marathwada region in Maharashtra experienced 126% more rainfall in September than average, causing flood-related challenges. Major dams recorded high water levels, while crops suffered extensive damage. Authorities are contending with dam discharges and reservoir management as the floodwaters impact the region's agriculture and infrastructure significantly.

Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:59 IST
  • India

In an unprecedented weather event, the semi-arid Marathwada region of central Maharashtra received 126% more rainfall than the usual average for September, according to official reports disclosed on Wednesday.

This deluge led to extensive water discharge from several dams, causing flooding and adversely impacting districts such as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Latur, and Nanded. Whereas the region normally expects 160.5 mm of rainfall in September, it was bombarded with a staggering 362.9 mm this year. By the end of the month, 11 major irrigation projects showed an average water storage level of 95.47%.

While the Nimna Dudhna reservoir reported the lowest storage at 72.78%, other projects like the Jayakwadi dam maintained 90% capacity. Despite the majority of reservoirs staying well-stocked, thousands of acres of crops took the brunt of the heavy rainfall, leaving authorities scrambling to manage the aftermath.

