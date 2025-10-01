Philippines Quake Aftermath: A Nation in Peril Amid Devastation

In the central Philippines, a devastating earthquake has claimed at least 69 lives, intensifying the anguish in a region still recovering from a recent tropical storm. Rescuers using backhoes and sniffer dogs are urgently searching for survivors trapped under collapsed buildings following Tuesday night's magnitude-6.9 tremor.

More fatalities are anticipated as the earthquake, one of the most powerful in the area in over a decade, struck at a shallow depth of five kilometers. This has complicated rescue efforts, especially in the hard-hit city of Bogo and surrounding towns. Officials report sporadic rains and damaged infrastructure have further hampered rescue operations.

While the Philippine government assesses the need for international assistance, nations like the United States, Japan, Australia, and the European Union have expressed their condolences. Meanwhile, fear of aftershocks and recent weather calamities have pushed many residents to seek refuge in open spaces, compounding their anxiety over returning to their quake-ravaged homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)