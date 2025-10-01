Tragic End for Delhi Student in Kota: Mysterious Circumstances Surrounding a Life Cut Short

A Delhi student, identified as 20-year-old Lucky Choudhary, was discovered hanging in his paying guest accommodation in Kota on Wednesday evening. The incident took place in Sector 2, within the Vigyan Nagar police jurisdiction, as reported by local authorities.

Police arrived at the scene promptly and transported the body to a mortuary, where it will remain until an autopsy can be performed following the arrival of Choudhary's family. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police, Lokendra Paliwal, documents in the room confirmed Choudhary's identity. He had been enrolled at a coaching institute in the area up until last year.

The police found the room locked from the inside, necessitating forced entry. The reasons behind Choudhary's decision to end his life remain unknown, and investigations are ongoing to uncover the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.