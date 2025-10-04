Tragic Accident: Child's Fatal Fall into Septic Tank in Jamshedpur
A tragic incident in Jamshedpur resulted in the death of a five-year-old boy, Adarsh Kumar, after he fell into a septic tank at a construction site. His father, Tapan Kumbhkar, discovered him unconscious after noticing his missing shoes. Adarsh was later declared dead at MGM Hospital.
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident unfolded in Jamshedpur's Birsanagar, where a five-year-old boy, Adarsh Kumar, met an untimely death after falling into a septic tank at a construction site. Adarsh, son of Tapan Kumbhkar, a daily-wage worker, was playing at the site when the accident occurred.
The child was discovered by his father who, upon noticing his son's shoes near the septic tank, found him unconscious. Despite being rushed to MGM Hospital for urgent medical attention, Adarsh was declared dead upon arrival.
Santosh Kumar, officer-in-charge of Birsanagar police, confirmed the child's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to further investigate the unfortunate incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)