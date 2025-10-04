Tragic Accident: Child's Fatal Fall into Septic Tank in Jamshedpur

A tragic accident unfolded in Jamshedpur's Birsanagar, where a five-year-old boy, Adarsh Kumar, met an untimely death after falling into a septic tank at a construction site. Adarsh, son of Tapan Kumbhkar, a daily-wage worker, was playing at the site when the accident occurred.

The child was discovered by his father who, upon noticing his son's shoes near the septic tank, found him unconscious. Despite being rushed to MGM Hospital for urgent medical attention, Adarsh was declared dead upon arrival.

Santosh Kumar, officer-in-charge of Birsanagar police, confirmed the child's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to further investigate the unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)