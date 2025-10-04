Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Braces for Intense Weather Event

Himachal Pradesh is preparing for a new bout of wet weather starting October 5, following the monsoon's withdrawal. The meteorological department has issued warnings for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in various districts, predicting spells of moderate to heavy rain in upcoming days.

Himachal Pradesh is gearing up for an intense weather event as the meteorological department forecasts a fresh bout of wet conditions starting from October 5. This follows the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon in September.

The Shimla meteorological station has issued an orange alert for October 6, cautioning against hail, heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 40 to 50 kmph in six districts, including Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu. A statewide yellow warning precedes this on October 5, with alerts for similar conditions but at slightly reduced intensities.

Despite a recent spell of dry weather and temperatures 2-3 degrees above normal, rain is expected across most regions. Una, Chamba, and others are on alert, with specific warnings issued for varying levels of rainfall on October 7 and 8. Residents are advised to exercise caution and stay informed about changing weather patterns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

