Mystery Surrounds Tiger's Death in Bandhavgarh Reserve

A tiger was found dead at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Sub-Divisional Officer Bhura Gaikwad revealed that the carcass, discovered by a patrolling team, was located in Salkhania beat's compartment RF-610.

Authorities stated the carcass was five to six days old, and post-mortem samples have been sent for analysis to determine the cause of death. Further details remain pending upon report outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)