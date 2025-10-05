Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Tiger's Death in Bandhavgarh Reserve

A tiger was found dead in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh. Discovered by a patrolling team, the carcass was estimated to be five to six days old. Post-mortem samples were sent for analysis to determine the cause of death. Results are awaited for further details.

A tiger was found dead at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Sub-Divisional Officer Bhura Gaikwad revealed that the carcass, discovered by a patrolling team, was located in Salkhania beat's compartment RF-610.

Authorities stated the carcass was five to six days old, and post-mortem samples have been sent for analysis to determine the cause of death. Further details remain pending upon report outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

