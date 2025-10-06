Fierce Rains and Political Storms: The Incessant Deluge in Northern India

Fierce rains pummeled Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan, causing temperatures to plummet after fresh snowfall hit the high peaks of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

As 300 mm of rainfall in just 12 hours led to dire landslides across the Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Kalimpong districts, the death count escalated to 28, intensifying the political face-off between the TMC and BJP in West Bengal.

Forecasters predict continued heavy rain and possible hail in northern and western parts, while rescue teams urgently work to clear landslides and mend the damage caused by torrential downpours.

(With inputs from agencies.)