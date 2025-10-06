Left Menu

Fierce Rains and Political Storms: The Incessant Deluge in Northern India

Northern India grapples with severe weather as Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan experience relentless rain, while fresh snowfall affects Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. In West Bengal, deadly landslides fuel political tensions. Rescue operations across affected regions continue amidst forecasts predicting more rainfall and possible hailstorms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 21:01 IST
Fierce Rains and Political Storms: The Incessant Deluge in Northern India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Fierce rains pummeled Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan, causing temperatures to plummet after fresh snowfall hit the high peaks of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

As 300 mm of rainfall in just 12 hours led to dire landslides across the Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Kalimpong districts, the death count escalated to 28, intensifying the political face-off between the TMC and BJP in West Bengal.

Forecasters predict continued heavy rain and possible hail in northern and western parts, while rescue teams urgently work to clear landslides and mend the damage caused by torrential downpours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global
2
Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

 Global
3
Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

 United States
4
Air Traffic Turmoil Amid Government Shutdown

Air Traffic Turmoil Amid Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025