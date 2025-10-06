Fierce Rains and Political Storms: The Incessant Deluge in Northern India
Northern India grapples with severe weather as Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan experience relentless rain, while fresh snowfall affects Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. In West Bengal, deadly landslides fuel political tensions. Rescue operations across affected regions continue amidst forecasts predicting more rainfall and possible hailstorms.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 21:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Fierce rains pummeled Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan, causing temperatures to plummet after fresh snowfall hit the high peaks of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
As 300 mm of rainfall in just 12 hours led to dire landslides across the Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Kalimpong districts, the death count escalated to 28, intensifying the political face-off between the TMC and BJP in West Bengal.
Forecasters predict continued heavy rain and possible hail in northern and western parts, while rescue teams urgently work to clear landslides and mend the damage caused by torrential downpours.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Storm in West Bengal Amid Natural Disasters
Modi Condemns TMC After Attack on BJP Members in West Bengal
West Bengal Clears the Path for Permanent University Vice-Chancellors
DVC's Water Release Triggers Fresh Flood Concerns in West Bengal
Turbulent Waters: The Flood Challenge in West Bengal