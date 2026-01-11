Clash at the I-PAC: ED vs. West Bengal Government
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Supreme Court, alleging that the West Bengal government, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, obstructed and interfered with its investigation into a coal pilferage scam at I-PAC's office. The ED accuses Banerjee of removing key evidence during the raid.
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has escalated its legal battle to the Supreme Court, accusing the West Bengal administration, headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, of obstructing its probe into the coal pilferage scam.
The agency claims that Banerjee's interference during a raid compromised its investigation at the I-PAC office, where crucial documents were allegedly taken.
The ED seeks a CBI inquiry, arguing that a neutral central agency should investigate due to state interference, while the West Bengal government counters these claims, alleging ED overreach.
