Jammu's Crackdown on Illegal Constructions

The Jammu Municipal Corporation has demolished two illegally constructed buildings as part of a crackdown on unauthorized developments. Under the directive of Commissioner Devansh Yadav, JMC emphasizes adherence to legal construction frameworks to promote organized urban growth. Enforcement drives to curb illegal structures will continue citywide.

In a decisive move to uphold urban development laws, the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) demolished two unauthorized buildings in the areas of Greater Kailash and Bantalab on Monday. This operation underscores the agency's commitment to ensuring regulated city planning, as highlighted by an official statement.

Acting on directives from JMC Commissioner Devansh Yadav, the demolition serves as a stern reminder of the need for adherence to established construction bylaws. The illegal structures were erected without necessary permits, violating existing regulations intended to guide orderly urban development.

The JMC has urged residents to comply with legal building procedures, emphasizing that future enforcement actions will continue unabated to prevent unauthorized constructions. This initiative aligns with the corporation's broader goal of maintaining sustainable, safe, and coordinated growth for the benefit of the community.

