Uttarakhand's First Snowfall Ushers in Winter Wonderland

Uttarakhand's high-altitude regions have experienced their first snowfall of the season, heralding the beginning of winter. Snowfall covered the peaks in Garhwal and Kumaon, delighting devotees at Kedarnath. Authorities have advised caution, warning of further rain and snow, and have suspended trekking activities amid these conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:32 IST
The high-altitude regions of Uttarakhand have welcomed the first snowfall of the season, as reported by the Meteorological Department on Monday.

Significant snowfall blanketed the peaks across Garhwal and Kumaon, including Kedarnath, Badrinath, and other revered sites.

In response to ongoing rain and the forecast of more snow, authorities have advised caution and suspended trekking activities to ensure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

