Uttarakhand's First Snowfall Ushers in Winter Wonderland

The high-altitude regions of Uttarakhand have welcomed the first snowfall of the season, as reported by the Meteorological Department on Monday.

Significant snowfall blanketed the peaks across Garhwal and Kumaon, including Kedarnath, Badrinath, and other revered sites.

In response to ongoing rain and the forecast of more snow, authorities have advised caution and suspended trekking activities to ensure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)