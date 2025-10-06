Uttarakhand's First Snowfall Ushers in Winter Wonderland
Uttarakhand's high-altitude regions have experienced their first snowfall of the season, heralding the beginning of winter. Snowfall covered the peaks in Garhwal and Kumaon, delighting devotees at Kedarnath. Authorities have advised caution, warning of further rain and snow, and have suspended trekking activities amid these conditions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:32 IST
- Country:
- India
The high-altitude regions of Uttarakhand have welcomed the first snowfall of the season, as reported by the Meteorological Department on Monday.
Significant snowfall blanketed the peaks across Garhwal and Kumaon, including Kedarnath, Badrinath, and other revered sites.
In response to ongoing rain and the forecast of more snow, authorities have advised caution and suspended trekking activities to ensure safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarakhand
- snowfall
- Garhwal
- Kumaon
- Kedarnath
- weather
- forecast
- winter
- trekking
- authorities
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Young Tennis Stars Shine at Fenesta Open Amid Weather Challenges
Himachal Pradesh Advances Infrastructure Amid Weather Challenges
Tragic Landslide Incident on Kedarnath Highway
Stability on the Horizon: India's Real Estate Market Forecast Beyond 2024 Surge
Tea Estates in North Bengal Devastated by Extreme Weather