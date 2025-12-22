Left Menu

Ivory Coast's Cocoa Crop Set for a Boost Despite Unseasonable Weather

Unexpected heavy rainfall and warm temperatures across Ivory Coast's cocoa regions are projected to enhance the October-to-March main crop. The recent rain, the heaviest in three years for this period, could improve pod development, helping trees resist the dry season and Harmattan winds.

Updated: 22-12-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 19:37 IST
Heavy unseasonable rainfall and unexpected warmth in recent weeks have provided a surprising boon for Ivory Coast's cocoa crop. These conditions are set to increase both the size and quality of the annual October-to-March harvest, according to local farmers.

Despite being in the dry season, with rain generally scarce, the western region of Soubre saw an extraordinary 36.5 mm last week. Salame Kone, a farmer in the area, noted this as significantly higher than the five-year average. Widespread reports from southern and eastern areas reaffirm these findings, with optimism growing that this year's trees will withstand the dry Harmattan winds.

In central-western regions like Daloa and beyond, the cocoa industry is vibrant. The nourishing rain and higher humidity levels are staving off concerns. Arthur Konan of Yamoussoukro shared his belief that the harvest is set to be plentiful, even as the Harmattan threatens to reduce yields. Average temperatures have been consistent, ranging between 27.1 and 30.2 degrees Celsius.

