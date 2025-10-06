Refreshing Rains Bring Relief to Delhi as Temperatures Drop

Delhi was treated to a refreshing spell of rain on Monday, as overcast skies and a notable temperature drop brought relief to residents. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the mercury dipped to a cool 26.5 degrees Celsius, promising a continuation of this pleasant weather in the days ahead.

A western disturbance has been cited as the catalyst for these weather changes, with meteorological data indicating further potential temperature declines due to anticipated Himalayan snowfall. The capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday, slightly below the seasonal average. By Monday, this value had plummeted to a cool 26.5 degrees Celsius, offering a marked contrast to the previous day's heat.

Rainfall measurements at various city weather stations reported modest figures, with Safdarjung recording 3.4 mm. Concurrently, the city's air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category, with an AQI of 105, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Cloudy skies and moderate rain are predicted to persist as residents remain on a yellow alert, per IMD advisories.

