Left Menu

Refreshing Rains Bring Relief to Delhi as Temperatures Drop

Delhi experienced a refreshing spell of rain with temperatures dropping to 26.5°C on Monday. The pleasant weather is expected to continue as a western disturbance impacts the region. Meanwhile, fresh Himalayan snowfall could also lower temperatures further. Air quality remains moderate with an AQI of 105.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:34 IST
Refreshing Rains Bring Relief to Delhi as Temperatures Drop
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi was treated to a refreshing spell of rain on Monday, as overcast skies and a notable temperature drop brought relief to residents. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the mercury dipped to a cool 26.5 degrees Celsius, promising a continuation of this pleasant weather in the days ahead.

A western disturbance has been cited as the catalyst for these weather changes, with meteorological data indicating further potential temperature declines due to anticipated Himalayan snowfall. The capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday, slightly below the seasonal average. By Monday, this value had plummeted to a cool 26.5 degrees Celsius, offering a marked contrast to the previous day's heat.

Rainfall measurements at various city weather stations reported modest figures, with Safdarjung recording 3.4 mm. Concurrently, the city's air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category, with an AQI of 105, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Cloudy skies and moderate rain are predicted to persist as residents remain on a yellow alert, per IMD advisories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global
2
Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

 Global
3
Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

 United States
4
Air Traffic Turmoil Amid Government Shutdown

Air Traffic Turmoil Amid Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025