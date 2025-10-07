Left Menu

Powerful Quake Shakes Papua New Guinea

A significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 struck Papua New Guinea. The German Research Centre for Geosciences reported the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. Despite its strength, no tsunami warning was issued by the U.S Tsunami Warning System.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 16:58 IST
Powerful Quake Shakes Papua New Guinea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 shook Papua New Guinea on Tuesday, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The tremor struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, which is approximately 6.21 miles, according to GFZ data. Despite the quake's intensity, the U.S Tsunami Warning System has confirmed that no tsunami warning has been issued.

The lack of a tsunami threat provides some relief to locals, though the quake's impact on the ground remains a concern for authorities and residents alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Landslide Claims Lives in Himachal Pradesh

Tragic Landslide Claims Lives in Himachal Pradesh

 India
2
Markets Teeter Amid Political and Economic Crossroads

Markets Teeter Amid Political and Economic Crossroads

 Global
3
YSRCP's Bold Stand Against Medical College Privatization

YSRCP's Bold Stand Against Medical College Privatization

 India
4
Vande Bharat Express to Connect Khajuraho and Varanasi

Vande Bharat Express to Connect Khajuraho and Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025