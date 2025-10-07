Powerful Quake Shakes Papua New Guinea

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 shook Papua New Guinea on Tuesday, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The tremor struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, which is approximately 6.21 miles, according to GFZ data. Despite the quake's intensity, the U.S Tsunami Warning System has confirmed that no tsunami warning has been issued.

The lack of a tsunami threat provides some relief to locals, though the quake's impact on the ground remains a concern for authorities and residents alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)