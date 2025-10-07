Rescue Operations Underway for Stranded Trekkers Near Everest

Rescues are ongoing for more than 200 trekkers trapped near Everest's eastern face in Tibet after intense snowstorms swept across western China. Attempts to evacuate them began on Monday and should finish by Tuesday, noted an unnamed source familiar with the situation.

Trekkers and outdoor enthusiasts have converged on China's remote interior since a national holiday started in early October. However, an abrupt blizzard over the weekend left many stranded in the Karma Valley. Eric Wen, a 41-year-old trekker, described following footprints in heavy snow for nearly 19 kilometers to reach safety.

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities in regions like Xinjiang and the Qilian Mountains have suspended trekking and issue warnings due to ongoing adverse weather conditions. A trekker in the Qilian Mountains succumbed to hypothermia, highlighting the dangers in these current harsh conditions.

Adriana Brownlee, a British mountaineer, emphasized that trekkers should prepare by carrying satellite phones or tracking devices and avoid avalanche-prone zones.

