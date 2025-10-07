Left Menu

Rescue Operations Underway for Stranded Trekkers Near Everest

Over 200 trekkers remain stranded in extreme cold near Everest's eastern face in Tibet after unexpected snowstorms. Rescue operations begun on Monday aim to conclude by Tuesday. Heavy snowfall in the Karma Valley hindered progress, affecting not only hikers but also climbers attempting to summit nearby peaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:11 IST
Rescue Operations Underway for Stranded Trekkers Near Everest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rescues are ongoing for more than 200 trekkers trapped near Everest's eastern face in Tibet after intense snowstorms swept across western China. Attempts to evacuate them began on Monday and should finish by Tuesday, noted an unnamed source familiar with the situation.

Trekkers and outdoor enthusiasts have converged on China's remote interior since a national holiday started in early October. However, an abrupt blizzard over the weekend left many stranded in the Karma Valley. Eric Wen, a 41-year-old trekker, described following footprints in heavy snow for nearly 19 kilometers to reach safety.

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities in regions like Xinjiang and the Qilian Mountains have suspended trekking and issue warnings due to ongoing adverse weather conditions. A trekker in the Qilian Mountains succumbed to hypothermia, highlighting the dangers in these current harsh conditions.

Adriana Brownlee, a British mountaineer, emphasized that trekkers should prepare by carrying satellite phones or tracking devices and avoid avalanche-prone zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Landslide Claims Lives in Himachal Pradesh

Tragic Landslide Claims Lives in Himachal Pradesh

 India
2
Markets Teeter Amid Political and Economic Crossroads

Markets Teeter Amid Political and Economic Crossroads

 Global
3
YSRCP's Bold Stand Against Medical College Privatization

YSRCP's Bold Stand Against Medical College Privatization

 India
4
Vande Bharat Express to Connect Khajuraho and Varanasi

Vande Bharat Express to Connect Khajuraho and Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025