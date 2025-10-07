Left Menu

Maharashtra Embraces Slum Redevelopment, Urban Infrastructure Enhancement

The Maharashtra Cabinet okayed a scheme for transforming Mumbai's slums into integrated housing projects to better urban infrastructure. Implemented by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority, the initiative aims to leverage private investments for economic growth, while additional policies target urban wastewater management, gem and jewellery industry, and textile sector development.

In a bold move to revolutionize urban living, the Maharashtra Cabinet has approved a comprehensive slum redevelopment scheme aimed at transforming Mumbai's shanties into integrated housing projects with enhanced urban infrastructure. This initiative, driven by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority, seeks to attract private investments and catalyze economic growth in the state's financial hub.

Additionally, the cabinet has greenlit the Urban Wastewater Treatment and Reuse Policy 2025, targeting sustainable urban growth through efficient resource management. The policy will guide 424 urban local bodies in adopting a circular economy model for wastewater treatment and reuse, prioritizing treated water for industrial and agricultural applications.

Further bolstering economic prospects, the Maharashtra Gem & Jewellery Policy 2025 and new initiatives in the textile sector aim to lure substantial investments and create significant employment opportunities. The government's comprehensive policy changes reflect its commitment to holistic urban and economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

