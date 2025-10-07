Delhi Downpour: Traffic Woes and Temperature Dips

The national capital was enveloped in dense, dark clouds on Tuesday as early October showers provided respite from the heat after a sweltering weekend. However, this relief came with its own set of challenges, including reduced visibility and severe traffic disruptions in several areas.

At Palam Airport, visibility plummeted from 6,000 metres at 1:30 pm to just 1,200 metres by 5 pm, according to figures from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The heavy downpour was attributed to the impact of a western disturbance, leaving many parts of the city looking gloomy as the rain persisted.

The inclement weather caused temperatures to fall dramatically, with the maximum temperature recorded at 29.8 degrees Celsius, a sharp drop of over 6 degrees compared to the previous day's high. Meanwhile, commuters faced long delays and frustration as traffic came to a near standstill due to waterlogging and congestion on major routes.

