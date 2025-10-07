Left Menu

Delhi Downpour: Traffic Woes and Temperature Dips

Early October rain in Delhi brought both relief and chaos as it reduced temperatures significantly but caused traffic jams and waterlogging. Visibility dropped dramatically, affecting commutes across the city. Social media was flooded with complaints and calls for action from traffic authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:14 IST
Delhi Downpour: Traffic Woes and Temperature Dips
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital was enveloped in dense, dark clouds on Tuesday as early October showers provided respite from the heat after a sweltering weekend. However, this relief came with its own set of challenges, including reduced visibility and severe traffic disruptions in several areas.

At Palam Airport, visibility plummeted from 6,000 metres at 1:30 pm to just 1,200 metres by 5 pm, according to figures from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The heavy downpour was attributed to the impact of a western disturbance, leaving many parts of the city looking gloomy as the rain persisted.

The inclement weather caused temperatures to fall dramatically, with the maximum temperature recorded at 29.8 degrees Celsius, a sharp drop of over 6 degrees compared to the previous day's high. Meanwhile, commuters faced long delays and frustration as traffic came to a near standstill due to waterlogging and congestion on major routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Conservative Comeback: Embracing Trump's Playbook

The Conservative Comeback: Embracing Trump's Playbook

 United Kingdom
2
Mumbai Raids Uncover Deep Drug Network Ties

Mumbai Raids Uncover Deep Drug Network Ties

 India
3
ED Cracks Down on Rs 11 Crore Bank Loan Fraud

ED Cracks Down on Rs 11 Crore Bank Loan Fraud

 India
4
Kerala Politics in Turmoil Over Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal

Kerala Politics in Turmoil Over Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025