Left Menu

Tragic Landslide in Himachal Pradesh Claims 15 Lives

A devastating landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district led to the death of at least 15 passengers when it struck a private bus. Three individuals have been rescued, and authorities are conducting ongoing rescue operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and announced compensation for victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:19 IST
Tragic Landslide in Himachal Pradesh Claims 15 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district has claimed the lives of at least 15 passengers aboard a private bus, officials reported. The tragedy unfolded on Tuesday evening in the Bhalughat area of the Jhandutta assembly segment.

The bus, traveling from Marotan to Ghumarwin and carrying 25-30 passengers, was caught in the disaster around 6:30 pm as a major section of the hill came crashing down, trapping several individuals under the debris.

Rescue efforts are in full swing with the police and district administration deploying teams to the site. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial assistance for the victims' families, while local leaders expressed their grief and ongoing efforts continue to ensure the safety of any remaining survivors.

TRENDING

1
The Conservative Comeback: Embracing Trump's Playbook

The Conservative Comeback: Embracing Trump's Playbook

 United Kingdom
2
Mumbai Raids Uncover Deep Drug Network Ties

Mumbai Raids Uncover Deep Drug Network Ties

 India
3
ED Cracks Down on Rs 11 Crore Bank Loan Fraud

ED Cracks Down on Rs 11 Crore Bank Loan Fraud

 India
4
Kerala Politics in Turmoil Over Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal

Kerala Politics in Turmoil Over Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025