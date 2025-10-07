Tragic Landslide in Himachal Pradesh Claims 15 Lives

A catastrophic landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district has claimed the lives of at least 15 passengers aboard a private bus, officials reported. The tragedy unfolded on Tuesday evening in the Bhalughat area of the Jhandutta assembly segment.

The bus, traveling from Marotan to Ghumarwin and carrying 25-30 passengers, was caught in the disaster around 6:30 pm as a major section of the hill came crashing down, trapping several individuals under the debris.

Rescue efforts are in full swing with the police and district administration deploying teams to the site. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial assistance for the victims' families, while local leaders expressed their grief and ongoing efforts continue to ensure the safety of any remaining survivors.