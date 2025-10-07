Tragic Landslide in Himachal Pradesh Claims 15 Lives
A devastating landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district led to the death of at least 15 passengers when it struck a private bus. Three individuals have been rescued, and authorities are conducting ongoing rescue operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and announced compensation for victims.
A catastrophic landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district has claimed the lives of at least 15 passengers aboard a private bus, officials reported. The tragedy unfolded on Tuesday evening in the Bhalughat area of the Jhandutta assembly segment.
The bus, traveling from Marotan to Ghumarwin and carrying 25-30 passengers, was caught in the disaster around 6:30 pm as a major section of the hill came crashing down, trapping several individuals under the debris.
Rescue efforts are in full swing with the police and district administration deploying teams to the site. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial assistance for the victims' families, while local leaders expressed their grief and ongoing efforts continue to ensure the safety of any remaining survivors.
