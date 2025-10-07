Left Menu

Delhi's New Industrial Hubs: A Leap into the Future

The Delhi government is proposing the development of three new industrial areas, focusing on advanced industries like AI, biotechnology, and robotics. These hubs, covering 1,200 acres, aim to create numerous jobs. The plan includes eco-friendly infrastructure and mixed-use spaces, enhancing the city's economic landscape.

Delhi's New Industrial Hubs: A Leap into the Future
The Delhi government has put forward a groundbreaking proposal to establish three new industrial areas in Kanjhawala, Ranikhera, and Baprola, significantly boosting the city's economic prospects. Officials confirmed on Tuesday that the plan is set for Cabinet consideration soon.

These emerging industrial hubs will prioritize cutting-edge industries such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and advanced robotics. To drive growth in these sectors, the government intends to provide financial support through a public-private partnership (PPP) model. Spanning around 1,200 acres, the new developments are set to generate thousands of job opportunities while adopting a 'satellite town' model. This model will integrate office and residential spaces, community centres, hotels, markets, and green zones, shifting away from the traditional industrial setups seen in the city.

Officials further emphasized that the projects will feature eco-friendly infrastructure, renewable energy solutions, and enhanced connectivity via the Delhi Metro and public transport. 'Our objective is to establish modern, mixed-use spaces akin to Gurgaon's Cyber City, to attract premier talent and significantly elevate Delhi's economy,' an official stated. Details will be clarified post-Cabinet approval.

