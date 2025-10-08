Left Menu

Rescue Operation Triumphs Against Everest Blizzard's Wrath

A major search-and-rescue operation safely brought back trekkers stranded by unexpected heavy snowfall near Everest's east face in Tibet. The powerful blizzard affected hundreds, including guides and yak herders, but all were evacuated safely. The extreme weather also disrupted mountaineering plans and affected tourism in the region.

Rescue teams have successfully evacuated all trekkers stranded on the east face of Everest in Tibet, including hundreds of local guides and yak herders, in what is considered one of the largest search-and-rescue missions in the region. The mission concluded safely on Tuesday, with reports confirming the safety of all individuals involved.

The trekkers were caught in the Karma valley after a powerful blizzard blanketed the area in deep snow over the weekend. By Sunday, nearly 350 hikers had been brought to safety, with the remaining reaching secure locations by Tuesday. A total of 580 trekkers and over 300 support staff were evacuated, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

The blizzard not only disrupted trekking activities but also impacted plans for climbers aiming to summit Cho Oyu. The Everest region has seen increasing tourism, with over 540,000 tourists visiting last year. However, the region is temporarily closed due to the adverse weather conditions.

