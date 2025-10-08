Tragedy in Himachal: Landslide Claims 16 Lives

In a tragic turn of events, a massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district has claimed 16 lives, including three children. Officials confirmed the recovery of a child's body on Wednesday morning, concluding search and rescue operations that began after the disaster struck on Tuesday evening.

The landslide occurred near Berthin, abruptly burying a private bus carrying 18 people under an avalanche of rubble. Rescue efforts, which were temporarily halted due to poor visibility, resumed at dawn with local authorities and the National Disaster Response Force working tirelessly to recover those lost.

State officials have attributed the landslide to unprecedented monsoon rains, highlighting concerns of climate change and its impacts on regional infrastructure. The incident has sparked discussions on reviewing the sustainability of current development practices in this precarious terrain.