World Habitat Day 2025: Paving the Path to Resilient Cities

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry marked World Habitat Day-2025, focusing on creating resilient, inclusive, and sustainable urban environments. The event underscored India's pledge to transform cities by investing in resilience and leveraging public-private partnerships, amidst challenges such as climate change, urbanization, and migration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 21:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Minister of State, Tokhan Sahu, highlighted the importance of investing in resilience and enabling local governments to transform cities into growth engines through public-private-people partnerships.

Panel discussions featuring policymakers, experts, and researchers explored topics like urban flooding, equitable cities, and integrating urban and peri-urban areas, reinforcing the vision of 'Viksit Bharat @2047'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

