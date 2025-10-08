World Habitat Day 2025: Paving the Path to Resilient Cities
The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry marked World Habitat Day-2025, focusing on creating resilient, inclusive, and sustainable urban environments. The event underscored India's pledge to transform cities by investing in resilience and leveraging public-private partnerships, amidst challenges such as climate change, urbanization, and migration.
The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry celebrated World Habitat Day-2025 to emphasize building resilient, inclusive, and sustainable cities amid challenges like climate change and urbanization.
Union Minister of State, Tokhan Sahu, highlighted the importance of investing in resilience and enabling local governments to transform cities into growth engines through public-private-people partnerships.
Panel discussions featuring policymakers, experts, and researchers explored topics like urban flooding, equitable cities, and integrating urban and peri-urban areas, reinforcing the vision of 'Viksit Bharat @2047'.
