Jammu Development Authority Reclaims Prime Land in Anti-Encroachment Drive

The Jammu Development Authority conducted a successful anti-encroachment drive reclaiming 50 kanals of land in Kore Jagir, Nagrota. Under the direction of Vice Chairman Rupesh Kumar, illegal structures were demolished, and a signboard was erected to prevent future encroachments, as part of an ongoing campaign across the Jammu region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-10-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 22:50 IST
The Jammu Development Authority (JDA) successfully reclaimed 50 kanals of prime land near Jammu during a major anti-encroachment operation on Wednesday.

According to an official spokesperson, the drive, conducted in Kore Jagir in the Nagrota area on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, also included the demolition of three illegal structures and two plinths. A signboard indicating JDA ownership was installed on the newly retrieved land to deter future encroachments.

The operation, directed by JDA Vice Chairman Rupesh Kumar, is part of a larger effort to eliminate unauthorized constructions and encroachments throughout the Jammu region. The JDA is also intensifying actions against under-construction illegal structures citywide, emphasizing strict adherence to land and building regulations.

