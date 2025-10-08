Jammu Development Authority Reclaims Prime Land in Anti-Encroachment Drive

The Jammu Development Authority (JDA) successfully reclaimed 50 kanals of prime land near Jammu during a major anti-encroachment operation on Wednesday.

According to an official spokesperson, the drive, conducted in Kore Jagir in the Nagrota area on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, also included the demolition of three illegal structures and two plinths. A signboard indicating JDA ownership was installed on the newly retrieved land to deter future encroachments.

The operation, directed by JDA Vice Chairman Rupesh Kumar, is part of a larger effort to eliminate unauthorized constructions and encroachments throughout the Jammu region. The JDA is also intensifying actions against under-construction illegal structures citywide, emphasizing strict adherence to land and building regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)