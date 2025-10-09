IAEA Opens Curie-Meitner Centre to Advance Peaceful Nuclear Innovation

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has inaugurated the Curie-Meitner Nuclear Applications Centre at its Seibersdorf laboratories in Austria, marking the successful completion of the ReNuAL2 project (Renovation of the Nuclear Applications Laboratories). This landmark initiative represents one of the most ambitious modernization efforts in the Agency’s history, designed to strengthen scientific and technical support to its Member States in harnessing nuclear science and technology for peaceful purposes.

Named in honor of two pioneering women in nuclear research — Marie Skłodowska-Curie and Lise Meitner — the new facility stands as a symbol of scientific excellence and international cooperation. It will serve as a hub for research, innovation, and capacity-building in critical areas such as environmental protection, food security, health, and sustainable agriculture.

Cutting-Edge Facilities for a Safer and Smarter Future

The Curie-Meitner Centre houses three of the IAEA’s eight specialized nuclear applications laboratories:

The Terrestrial Environment and Radiochemistry Laboratory , which assists Member States in monitoring and managing radioactive and industrial pollutants, helping to protect ecosystems and human health.

The Plant Breeding and Genetics Laboratory , part of the Joint FAO/IAEA Agriculture and Biotechnology Laboratories , where scientists develop resilient and high-yield crop varieties to support food security under changing climate conditions.

The Nuclear Science and Instrumentation Laboratory, which provides countries with training and tools to use advanced nuclear analytical techniques in medicine, industry, and environmental studies.

These facilities are equipped with state-of-the-art laboratories, modern analytical instruments, and digital infrastructure, transforming Seibersdorf into one of the world’s leading centers for peaceful nuclear research and applications.

Global Commitment Behind the ReNuAL2 Project

The ReNuAL2 initiative was made possible through the unwavering support of the IAEA’s 52 Member States, which contributed both extrabudgetary funding and in-kind support. This collective effort underscores a shared global commitment to using nuclear technology to address pressing development challenges.

At the inauguration ceremony, attended by high-level representatives from 33 countries, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi praised the achievement as a milestone in international scientific cooperation.

“This achievement is more than a renovation; it’s the result of vision, commitment and partnership,” said Grossi. “The new Curie-Meitner Centre enables our scientists and partners from around the world to work together, innovate and deliver tangible solutions that improve health, food security and environmental protection.”

Strengthening Agriculture, Health, and Climate Resilience

Beyond laboratory modernization, the ReNuAL2 project also includes new greenhouses for developing climate-smart agricultural techniques and a refurbished dosimetry laboratory that ensures safe radiation doses for cancer treatment. These investments directly support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to zero hunger, good health and well-being, clean water, and climate action.

FAO Director General Qu Dongyu highlighted the importance of the FAO–IAEA partnership, emphasizing its role in delivering science-based solutions for sustainable agrifood systems:

“It is a model of how science and innovation can be harnessed to support our member countries in transforming agrifood systems to be more efficient, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable,” said Qu. “We are better together, serving our Member States through innovation and collaboration.”

Member States Celebrate a Collective Achievement

Representatives from donor nations expressed pride in contributing to the success of ReNuAL2. Mareike Wörrle, Minister Counsellor of Germany and Co-Chair of the Friends of ReNuAL, commended the collaboration, stating, “We are proud of the applied scientific work carried out at the laboratories in Seibersdorf. Serving the people is what unites us, working together to overcome the challenges we all face.”

Lunga Bengu, Deputy Permanent Representative of South Africa to the United Nations in Vienna, added that the completion of ReNuAL2 reflects “a milestone for the Agency and a symbol of what can be achieved through shared purpose and global solidarity.”

Austria’s Longstanding Role as Host Nation

Austria, which has hosted the IAEA’s Seibersdorf laboratories since 1962, reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Agency’s mission. Gabriela Sellner, Permanent Representative of Austria to the UN in Vienna, noted, “This is a testament to the striving work of the IAEA in Seibersdorf. Austria is very proud to host IAEA laboratories that serve global progress in science and humanity.”

The inauguration follows the opening of the IAEA Visitor Centre on 17 September, a new public education space that allows visitors to explore how nuclear science contributes to global peace and development.

A Vision for the Future

The Curie-Meitner Centre represents not just a physical transformation but a strategic investment in knowledge, innovation, and global cooperation. It will enable the IAEA and its partners to continue delivering impactful, science-based solutions to some of humanity’s most urgent challenges — from cancer treatment and climate change to food insecurity and pollution control.

As Director General Grossi summarized, the project embodies the spirit of the IAEA’s mission: harnessing the power of the atom for peace, progress, and prosperity.