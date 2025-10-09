Tragedy in the Wild: Man Trampled by Elephants in Chhattisgarh

A 58-year-old mentally challenged man met a tragic end after being trampled by a herd of wild elephants in Chhattisgarh's Korba district early Thursday morning, according to forest officials.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. near Rampur village, within the Kartala forest range. Residents had previously reported sightings of a 17-elephant herd in the vicinity for over two weeks.

Human-elephant conflicts have been a notable concern in Chhattisgarh over the last decade, with 320 fatalities reported in five years. Warning signs have been issued to inhabitants of affected areas, underscoring the growing risks faced by locals.

