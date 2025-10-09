Revitalizing Worli: Aspect Realty's Bold SRA Initiative

Aspect Realty, a city-based developer, is on track to deliver over 600 flats by January, part of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority project in Worli.

The Rs 450-crore initiative had been stalled for 17 years until Aspect Realty revived it with new funding, ensuring quality in every unit.

Kedar Chapekar, CEO of Aspect Realty, highlighted the dedication needed to overcome challenges, fast-tracking the project's completion to provide secure housing for families.

(With inputs from agencies.)