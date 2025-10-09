Left Menu

Revitalizing Worli: Aspect Realty's Bold SRA Initiative

Aspect Realty is set to deliver over 600 flats by January next year under a revived Slum Rehabilitation Authority project in Worli. The project was stalled for 17 years, but with fresh funding and a focus on quality, the developer aims to provide secure housing for future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:06 IST
Aspect Realty, a city-based developer, is on track to deliver over 600 flats by January, part of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority project in Worli.

The Rs 450-crore initiative had been stalled for 17 years until Aspect Realty revived it with new funding, ensuring quality in every unit.

Kedar Chapekar, CEO of Aspect Realty, highlighted the dedication needed to overcome challenges, fast-tracking the project's completion to provide secure housing for families.

