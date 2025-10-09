CAQM Concludes NCR Workshop on Dust-Free Roads, Air Pollution Mitigation

In a significant step towards mitigating air pollution and promoting sustainable urban infrastructure, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) successfully concluded a two-day workshop in Faridabad and an Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activity in Gurugram. The initiative aimed to educate, train, and engage key stakeholders on implementing sustainable road design and dust control measures across the National Capital Region (NCR).

The event was organized by CAQM through its Resource Lab, established in collaboration with the Raahgiri Foundation and supported by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB). It marks the fourth in a series of nine planned workshops across major NCR cities—Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Bhiwadi, and Neemrana—to promote dust-free and eco-friendly road redevelopment practices.

Promoting Clean, Sustainable, and Walkable Urban Roads

The workshop in Faridabad brought together engineers, government officials, urban planners, and enforcement agencies for a series of technical sessions and hands-on exercises focused on dust mitigation, road design, and sustainable redevelopment. Participants were trained on preparing Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for sustainable street designs that encourage cleaner, greener, and more pedestrian-friendly public spaces.

Officials discussed the CAQM’s Standard Framework for Sustainable Road Design, a comprehensive model intended to guide NCR cities in building and maintaining roads that minimize dust emissions and improve air quality.

“Clean, dust-free roads are not just an urban design goal but a critical public health necessity,” a CAQM spokesperson said. “Through these workshops, we are building technical capacity and empowering officials to make long-term changes that support both sustainability and public well-being.”

The CAQM Resource Lab: A Hub for Training and Innovation

The CAQM Resource Lab, established as a knowledge and demonstration center, plays a pivotal role in the Commission’s mission to combat urban air pollution. The Lab serves as a training and capacity-building hub, offering practical solutions and best practices that can be replicated across NCR cities.

Through the Resource Lab, CAQM works closely with local governments, municipal bodies, and civil society organizations to disseminate scientific and technical expertise on dust control, sustainable construction, and low-emission infrastructure.

Key training modules include:

Techniques for dust suppression during road construction and maintenance.

Use of recycled materials and porous pavements to reduce surface dust.

Integration of green buffers and bioswales to capture pollutants and prevent waterlogging.

Promotion of complete street designs emphasizing walkability, cycling infrastructure, and universal accessibility.

By integrating these approaches, the Resource Lab aims to create demonstrable pilot projects that inspire large-scale transformation in urban road management.

Gurugram’s IEC Activity: A Model for Public Engagement

The second day of the event was held in Gurugram, where the Commission organized a vibrant public outreach and demonstration event to raise awareness about air quality improvement initiatives. The IEC activity included a “walk-shop”, combining a guided walk with interactive learning sessions.

Participants experienced Haryana’s first Model Street, which showcases complete street design principles—including dedicated cycling and walking lanes, integration with public transport, and extensive plantation to reduce dust and air pollution. The street also features bioswales to reabsorb rainwater and prevent flooding, universal accessibility features, and enhanced street lighting for women’s safety.

The event also featured art installations, educational games, and interactive exhibits designed to engage citizens, students, and professionals in discussions about the importance of air quality management. The Raahgiri Foundation’s involvement ensured strong community participation, aligning with CAQM’s vision of citizen-centric air pollution mitigation.

Collaborative Approach for Cleaner Air in NCR

The CAQM’s multi-stakeholder approach underscores the need for collective action among state governments, local bodies, enforcement agencies, and civil society. The workshops are part of a broader regional plan to implement dust-control strategies, such as:

Mechanized road sweeping and water sprinkling;

Strict enforcement of dust control at construction sites;

Plantation drives along roadways and open spaces;

Adoption of cleaner technologies for construction and transport;

Capacity-building programs for engineers and planners.

CAQM officials noted that reducing road dust and construction emissions—which together contribute up to 30–40% of particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5) levels in NCR—is crucial for achieving India’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) goals.

“The fight against air pollution cannot be won by enforcement alone. It requires education, participation, and ownership by citizens and institutions alike,” a senior CAQM official remarked.

Expanding Impact Through Knowledge Sharing

The Commission’s efforts in Faridabad and Gurugram are part of a continuing regional initiative. Similar workshops have already been organized in other NCR cities, with more scheduled in the coming months. The CAQM Resource Lab will continue to:

Serve as a hub for research, demonstration, and dissemination of best practices;

Facilitate training for urban planners, municipal engineers, and road authorities ;

Conduct Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities to enhance public participation;

Support pilot projects that can be replicated across urban centers in India.

Through these programs, CAQM aims to transform the NCR into a model region for integrated urban planning and pollution control.

A Vision for Clean Air and Sustainable Cities

The CAQM reiterated its long-term goal of creating dust-free, green, and people-friendly cities across the National Capital Region. Its approach—rooted in science, capacity-building, and citizen engagement—seeks to address both the sources and perception of air pollution.

By combining technical interventions with awareness campaigns, the Commission envisions a future where sustainable infrastructure, responsible governance, and community participation converge to ensure cleaner air and healthier living environments for all.

As the workshop series progresses, CAQM’s continued collaboration with NCR State Governments, Pollution Control Boards, and partner organizations will remain instrumental in achieving the vision of Clean Air, Clean Streets, and a Cleaner Future for NCR.