Left Menu

Under-Construction Bridge Collapse Injures Five in Uttar Pradesh

Five laborers were injured when an under-construction road overbridge collapsed near Tundla railway station in Uttar Pradesh. Officials confirmed that all necessary aid is being provided, and railway operations remain unaffected. Local authorities have commenced relief and rescue efforts at the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 00:55 IST
Under-Construction Bridge Collapse Injures Five in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning incident on Thursday night, five laborers sustained injuries following the collapse of sections of an under-construction road overbridge near Uttar Pradesh's Tundla railway station. The accident occurred around 9 pm, as confirmed by Shashi Kant Tripathi, Chief Public Relation Officer of the North Central Railway Zone.

Immediate medical attention was provided for the injured workers, who are now being treated at the railway hospital and a nearby district facility. Authorities have assured that necessary assistance is being rendered for their recovery.

Despite the incident, railway operations continue without disruption. Key officials, including District Magistrate Ramesh Ranjan and Senior Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit, have initiated on-site relief and rescue operations, ensuring all possible support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas, Netanyahu's office says, reports AP.

Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas...

 Global
2
Dan Ticktum's Electrifying Career Shift: From F1 Dreams to Formula E Contentment

Dan Ticktum's Electrifying Career Shift: From F1 Dreams to Formula E Content...

 Global
3
Justice Barroso Steps Down: A New Era for Brazil's Supreme Court

Justice Barroso Steps Down: A New Era for Brazil's Supreme Court

 Global
4
Israel's Cabinet Approves Hostage Release Deal

Israel's Cabinet Approves Hostage Release Deal

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025