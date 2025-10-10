Under-Construction Bridge Collapse Injures Five in Uttar Pradesh

In a concerning incident on Thursday night, five laborers sustained injuries following the collapse of sections of an under-construction road overbridge near Uttar Pradesh's Tundla railway station. The accident occurred around 9 pm, as confirmed by Shashi Kant Tripathi, Chief Public Relation Officer of the North Central Railway Zone.

Immediate medical attention was provided for the injured workers, who are now being treated at the railway hospital and a nearby district facility. Authorities have assured that necessary assistance is being rendered for their recovery.

Despite the incident, railway operations continue without disruption. Key officials, including District Magistrate Ramesh Ranjan and Senior Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit, have initiated on-site relief and rescue operations, ensuring all possible support.

(With inputs from agencies.)