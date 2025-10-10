Left Menu

Tsunami Alert in Indonesia Following Philippine Earthquake

Indonesia has issued a tsunami warning for its northern regions of Sulawesi and Papua after a powerful earthquake struck the southern Philippines. The Indonesian geophysics agency predicts the potential arrival of tsunami waves up to 50 cm high along the country's coastlines.

Updated: 10-10-2025 07:47 IST
Tsunami Alert in Indonesia Following Philippine Earthquake
Indonesia has issued a tsunami warning for its northern regions, specifically Sulawesi and Papua, following a significant earthquake in the southern Philippines. The alert was announced by the country's geophysics agency on Friday.

The agency released a statement indicating the possibility of tsunami waves impacting Indonesia's shorelines. The predicted waves could reach heights of up to 50 centimeters.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have advised residents in the potentially affected areas to stay alert and follow safety protocols. The earthquake has raised concerns about the potential impact on coastal communities.

