Powerful Quake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Southern Philippines

In a dramatic development, a magnitude 7.6 earthquake rattled the southern Philippines early Friday morning, according to the country's seismology agency. The quake, which struck offshore near the town of Manay in Davao Oriental, has triggered a tsunami warning for coastal regions.

Authorities have urged residents of affected areas to swiftly evacuate to safer, elevated grounds. Although no immediate reports of damage have surfaced, the Phivolcs agency has cautioned that high waves could reach up to more than one meter above normal tide levels within the next two hours.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre recorded the quake at a slightly lower magnitude of 7.4, occurring at a depth of 58 km. Meanwhile, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System warned of potential hazardous tsunami waves for coasts within 300 km of the epicenter.

