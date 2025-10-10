Left Menu

Powerful Quake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Southern Philippines

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck offshore in the southern Philippines, prompting a tsunami warning. The Phivolcs agency advised coastal residents to evacuate to higher ground. Reports of wave heights exceeding one meter are expected within two hours, though no immediate damage was reported.

In a dramatic development, a magnitude 7.6 earthquake rattled the southern Philippines early Friday morning, according to the country's seismology agency. The quake, which struck offshore near the town of Manay in Davao Oriental, has triggered a tsunami warning for coastal regions.

Authorities have urged residents of affected areas to swiftly evacuate to safer, elevated grounds. Although no immediate reports of damage have surfaced, the Phivolcs agency has cautioned that high waves could reach up to more than one meter above normal tide levels within the next two hours.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre recorded the quake at a slightly lower magnitude of 7.4, occurring at a depth of 58 km. Meanwhile, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System warned of potential hazardous tsunami waves for coasts within 300 km of the epicenter.

