Devastating 7.4-Magnitude Quake Strikes Philippines, Triggers Tsunami Alert

A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake rattled the southern Philippines, damaging buildings and causing power outages. At least one person was killed, and coastal areas were evacuated due to tsunami warnings. The Philippine government is assessing the damage, with rescue operations set to commence once conditions stabilize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 10-10-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 11:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern Philippines, causing structural damage and triggering power outages. Authorities confirmed one fatality due to falling debris, while coastal regions braced for potential tsunami impacts.

Following the seismic event centered southeast of Manay town, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued an alert for aftershocks and further damage, linking the quake to the volatile Philippine Trench.

Emergency teams are on standby to support affected communities, particularly in Davao City where infrastructure suffered notable impacts.

