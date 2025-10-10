Devastating 7.4-Magnitude Quake Strikes Philippines, Triggers Tsunami Alert

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern Philippines, causing structural damage and triggering power outages. Authorities confirmed one fatality due to falling debris, while coastal regions braced for potential tsunami impacts.

Following the seismic event centered southeast of Manay town, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued an alert for aftershocks and further damage, linking the quake to the volatile Philippine Trench.

Emergency teams are on standby to support affected communities, particularly in Davao City where infrastructure suffered notable impacts.