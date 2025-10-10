Left Menu

Philippines Tsunami Warning Lifted After Major Offshore Quake

The Philippines' seismology agency, Phivolcs, has canceled a tsunami warning after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck offshore near the southern coast. The advisory notes that any potential effects of the tsunami have largely passed, alleviating concerns of imminent threat.

  • Philippines

The Philippines' seismology agency, Phivolcs, has lifted a tsunami warning following a powerful earthquake that struck near the country's southern coast. The magnitude 7.4 quake prompted concerns, but officials confirm that the threat has diminished.

After a thorough assessment, Phivolcs announced that any effects of the potential tsunami have largely passed, providing reassurance to residents near the affected area. As recovery efforts continue, authorities remain vigilant for aftershocks and other potential risks.

This follows a period of heightened seismic activity in the region, further emphasizing the need for ongoing preparedness and monitoring efforts by both local and international experts.

