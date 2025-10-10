Daring Rescue: Leopard Trapped in Well
The Forest Department initiated a rescue operation for a leopard that fell into a well in Karavur near Pathanapuram. The leopard's predicament was discovered by local residents, who quickly informed officials. The challenging rescue operation requires alternative strategies as a tranquilliser dart poses risks.
The Forest Department has launched an urgent operation to rescue a leopard trapped in a well in Karavur, near Pathanapuram, officials reported on Friday.
Residents discovered the adult leopard confined within the well at the home of Shiby in Karavur and promptly alerted Forest officials, who arrived swiftly at the scene.
Situated near forest boundaries where wildlife frequently wanders, officials note that the leopard's entrapment in the deep well complicates rescue efforts. Tranquilliser darts have been deemed too hazardous, leading to the consideration of other rescue techniques. The Forest Rapid Response Team is on the ground to aid in the rescue mission.
