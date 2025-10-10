Daring Rescue: Leopard Trapped in Well

The Forest Department has launched an urgent operation to rescue a leopard trapped in a well in Karavur, near Pathanapuram, officials reported on Friday.

Residents discovered the adult leopard confined within the well at the home of Shiby in Karavur and promptly alerted Forest officials, who arrived swiftly at the scene.

Situated near forest boundaries where wildlife frequently wanders, officials note that the leopard's entrapment in the deep well complicates rescue efforts. Tranquilliser darts have been deemed too hazardous, leading to the consideration of other rescue techniques. The Forest Rapid Response Team is on the ground to aid in the rescue mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)