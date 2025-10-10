Left Menu

Supreme Court Tackles Pollution Crisis in Jojari River

The Supreme Court has decided to consolidate appeals against a National Green Tribunal order and a suo motu case regarding the pollution in Rajasthan's Jojari river. The court highlighted the severe impact industrial waste has on local communities, affecting both human and animal health in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:04 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has announced it will consolidate pending appeals against a National Green Tribunal (NGT) ruling with a suo motu case concerning the pollution crisis facing the Jojari river in Rajasthan. This move highlights the critical nature of the situation as it impacts local communities.

A bench, headed by Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, noted the common issues among the cases and decided they should be heard together. The court emphasized the urgency brought on by the discharge of industrial waste, which has severely affected the quality of drinking water and harmed ecosystems in the area.

The top court has requested that the Chief Justice of India consider an analogous hearing of all related cases. Originating from various industrial activities, primarily textile and tile manufacturing, the pollution in the Jojari river poses a grave threat to hundreds of villages, raising significant environmental and public health concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

