Cosmic Dance: First Image of Twin Black Holes Orbiting Each Other

In a groundbreaking discovery, astronomers have for the first time captured an image of two black holes orbiting each other. This revolutionary finding confirms the possibility of black holes existing in pairs, challenging previous astronomical beliefs.

The quasar OJ287, a bright galaxy core detected even by amateur astronomers, was the focal point of this research. The international team's findings, which involved experts from the University of Turku and ARIES, have been published in The Astrophysical Journal. These black holes, observed via NASA's TESS satellite and RadioAstron telescope, complete an orbit around each other every 12 years.

The image, showing two black holes where they were theoretically predicted, answers longstanding questions about whether such pairs could be detected visually. This study not only showcases the possibilities of cosmic companionship but also sets a precedent for future astronomical explorations.

