Honoring Visionaries: Amit Shah's Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Mahamana Malaviya

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, emphasizing his role in providing a political alternative that placed national interest and cultural nationalism at the forefront. Shah highlighted Vajpayee's vision of governance that integrated heritage with scientific progress.

Posting on platform 'X', Shah honored Vajpayee for leading the NDA government, transforming India into a nuclear power, and contributing to effective governance. He described Vajpayee as a pivotal figure in Indian politics, celebrated for his public service dedication. Vajpayee, born in Gwalior in 1924, is commemorated annually on Good Governance Day.

Shah also paid respects to Bharat Ratna Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, acknowledging his foundational work in education through Banaras Hindu University. Malaviya's efforts in social reform and nation-building via the press, alongside his initiatives against untouchability, remain influential, according to Shah.