Left Menu

Honoring Visionaries: Amit Shah's Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Mahamana Malaviya

Amit Shah paid homage to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, highlighting his contribution to Indian politics through cultural nationalism and governance. Shah also honored Mahamana Malaviya for his educational and social reform efforts. Both leaders are celebrated for their lasting impacts on India's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 14:07 IST
Honoring Visionaries: Amit Shah's Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Mahamana Malaviya
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, emphasizing his role in providing a political alternative that placed national interest and cultural nationalism at the forefront. Shah highlighted Vajpayee's vision of governance that integrated heritage with scientific progress.

Posting on platform 'X', Shah honored Vajpayee for leading the NDA government, transforming India into a nuclear power, and contributing to effective governance. He described Vajpayee as a pivotal figure in Indian politics, celebrated for his public service dedication. Vajpayee, born in Gwalior in 1924, is commemorated annually on Good Governance Day.

Shah also paid respects to Bharat Ratna Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, acknowledging his foundational work in education through Banaras Hindu University. Malaviya's efforts in social reform and nation-building via the press, alongside his initiatives against untouchability, remain influential, according to Shah.

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025