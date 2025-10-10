Capacit'e Infraprojects Bags Rs 542.37 Crore IIT Bombay Fast Track Building Contract
Capacit'e Infraprojects has been awarded a Rs 542.37 crore contract by IIT Bombay to construct fast track buildings using composite steel and reinforced concrete. The project underscores the company's capability in delivering time-sensitive infrastructure solutions and involves various construction and installation tasks.
Construction giant Capacit'e Infraprojects announced a significant win on Friday, securing a project valued at Rs 542.37 crore from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. The contract focuses on the creation of fast track buildings designed for swift completion thanks to advanced materials.
Utilizing a combination of composite steel and reinforced cement concrete, these buildings are set to be constructed in a shorter timeframe than usual. The project will cover intricate aspects, including design drawing, finishing works, and sanitary installations.
Rahul Katyal, Managing Director of Capacit'e Infraprojects, expressed pride in being chosen for the prominent project, highlighting it as a testament to the company's proven execution capabilities and technical expertise in infrastructure development.
