India's Climate Strategy: Tradition Meets Technology

At the recent IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi, Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh emphasized India's unique approach to climate change. Blending traditional wisdom with cutting-edge science, this strategy mirrors the nation's deep cultural ethos of living harmoniously with nature.

During a high-level roundtable with IUCN President Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Singh explained how India's longstanding traditions promote sustainable living, having done so long before terms like 'sustainability' entered scientific parlance. He noted that India's mission embodies a seamless fusion of ancestral knowledge and scientific methodologies for a more resilient future, exemplified by initiatives like 'Mission LiFE' launched by Prime Minister Modi.

India's model advocates policies grounded in evidence and equity while drawing from cultural roots. By documenting and integrating indigenous practices into formal climate adaptation systems, India views science and tradition as complementary. Singh urged global conservation communities to deepen their dialogue on integrating these approaches to advance nature-based solutions.

