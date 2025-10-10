Record Space Investments and Groundbreaking Discoveries Highlight Science News

In a groundbreaking development for the space sector, investors have funneled an unprecedented $3.5 billion into global space initiatives during the third quarter. This substantial increase from last year's figures underscores growing interest across a spectrum of startups and continued defense expenditure, marking space as a powerhouse in technological advancements alongside AI.

In marine news, scientists announced the rare discovery of a large white coral reef off the coast of Naples, at a depth of over 500 meters. These 'rainforests of the sea' are crucial for marine ecosystems but face growing threats. The Italian Research Council highlighted the scientific importance of this find, emphasizing its ecological value.

In chemistry breakthroughs, the 2025 Nobel Prize was awarded to Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi for their pioneering work in metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). This innovative material opens avenues for addressing environmental challenges, including water scarcity and air quality through applications like water harvesting and carbon capture.

