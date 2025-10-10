Left Menu

Record Space Investments and Groundbreaking Discoveries Highlight Science News

The global space investment has reached a record $3.5 billion with diverse startups gaining traction. A unique coral reef discovery off Naples excites marine researchers, highlighting threatened ecosystems. The Nobel Chemistry Prize was awarded for innovative molecular architectures addressing climate challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:31 IST
Record Space Investments and Groundbreaking Discoveries Highlight Science News
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking development for the space sector, investors have funneled an unprecedented $3.5 billion into global space initiatives during the third quarter. This substantial increase from last year's figures underscores growing interest across a spectrum of startups and continued defense expenditure, marking space as a powerhouse in technological advancements alongside AI.

In marine news, scientists announced the rare discovery of a large white coral reef off the coast of Naples, at a depth of over 500 meters. These 'rainforests of the sea' are crucial for marine ecosystems but face growing threats. The Italian Research Council highlighted the scientific importance of this find, emphasizing its ecological value.

In chemistry breakthroughs, the 2025 Nobel Prize was awarded to Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi for their pioneering work in metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). This innovative material opens avenues for addressing environmental challenges, including water scarcity and air quality through applications like water harvesting and carbon capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope Amidst Ruins: Palestinians Return Home After Ceasefire

Hope Amidst Ruins: Palestinians Return Home After Ceasefire

 Global
2
India Pledges to Normalize Mental Health Conversations

India Pledges to Normalize Mental Health Conversations

 India
3
Cuttack Police Take On Rumour Mongers with Flag March

Cuttack Police Take On Rumour Mongers with Flag March

 India
4
Bihar BJP Gears Up for Assembly Boost with Defections

Bihar BJP Gears Up for Assembly Boost with Defections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025