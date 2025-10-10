Delhi's Big Infrastructure Push: Rekha Sarkar, Aapke Dwar Initiative

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Friday launched a road construction initiative in Chanakya Place under the 'Rekha Sarkar, Aapke Dwar' initiative, demonstrating the government's commitment to the holistic development of the Janakpuri constituency.

The project, which involves the construction of a 25-foot-wide road from Vardhman Jewellers to Dwarka Nala Service Road, signifies the administration's focus on modernizing infrastructure. Sood, at the event, thanked Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for her leadership, emphasizing no shortage of funds for development across Delhi.

Sood announced plans to undertake new infrastructure projects, including fresh sewer lines and power system upgrades, after the Chhath Puja. Pointing to previous administrations, he criticized their neglect of Janakpuri, but underlined that the current government is addressing these past oversights.

(With inputs from agencies.)