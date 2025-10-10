Delhi Water Supply Disrupted by Algae and Debris Challenges

Water supply disruptions are expected in parts of south and northeast Delhi as algae and debris have contaminated the raw water supply, officials announced on Friday. The Sonia Vihar water treatment plant is struggling to maintain production levels after a significant capacity reduction of 35%.

According to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the switch of the raw water source from the Ganga to the Yamuna has compounded the issue, as the new source brings increased debris and mud. The annual maintenance closure of the Upper Ganga canal prompted this shift, causing additional mechanical strain on pumps and equipment.

Residents in impacted areas, including Greater Kailash and Vasant Kunj in south Delhi, and Babarpur and Karawal Nagar in northeast Delhi, have been advised on potential water shortages. Shikha Rai, BJP MLA from Greater Kailash, highlighted the challenges posed by the current state of raw water and its constituents.

