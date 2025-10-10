Left Menu

Delhi Water Supply Disrupted by Algae and Debris Challenges

Delhi's water supply faces disruptions due to algae and debris at the Sonia Vihar water treatment plant. The plant's capacity dropped by 35% as raw water source switched from the Ganga to the Yamuna. Affected regions include south and northeast Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:48 IST
Delhi Water Supply Disrupted by Algae and Debris Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Water supply disruptions are expected in parts of south and northeast Delhi as algae and debris have contaminated the raw water supply, officials announced on Friday. The Sonia Vihar water treatment plant is struggling to maintain production levels after a significant capacity reduction of 35%.

According to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the switch of the raw water source from the Ganga to the Yamuna has compounded the issue, as the new source brings increased debris and mud. The annual maintenance closure of the Upper Ganga canal prompted this shift, causing additional mechanical strain on pumps and equipment.

Residents in impacted areas, including Greater Kailash and Vasant Kunj in south Delhi, and Babarpur and Karawal Nagar in northeast Delhi, have been advised on potential water shortages. Shikha Rai, BJP MLA from Greater Kailash, highlighted the challenges posed by the current state of raw water and its constituents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sports Roundup: Arrests, Injuries & International Games

Sports Roundup: Arrests, Injuries & International Games

 Global
2
India U23 Triumphs Over Indonesia in Thrilling Friendly

India U23 Triumphs Over Indonesia in Thrilling Friendly

 Indonesia
3
Trump Gathers Global Leaders for Critical Gaza Summit

Trump Gathers Global Leaders for Critical Gaza Summit

 United States
4
Taliban's Digital Clampdown: A Breach of Afghan Rights

Taliban's Digital Clampdown: A Breach of Afghan Rights

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025