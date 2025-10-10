Tragedy Strikes as Building Collapse Claims Life in West Delhi

A tragic incident unfolded in West Delhi's Uttam Nagar area when a portion of a three-storey building collapsed, leading to the death of a 32-year-old woman and injuries to her five-year-old daughter. The collapse occurred while girders were being removed on Friday afternoon.

Authorities, including police and fire officials, reported that the deceased, identified as Poonam, was trapped under the debris along with her daughter, Navya. A rescue operation was swiftly carried out by the Delhi Fire Service, police, National Disaster Response Force, and other teams.

The building, owned by Pradeep Yadav and Sonu, was partially under construction. Preliminary investigations suggest negligence in construction safety standards. Legal actions are in motion, and further investigations aim to ascertain the exact cause of the collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)