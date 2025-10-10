Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Building Collapse Claims Life in West Delhi

A Delhi building collapse tragically claimed the life of Poonam and injured her daughter. The incident occurred during girder removal in Uttam Nagar. Multiple agencies, including DFS and NDRF, were involved in the rescue. An investigation is underway to determine safety norm violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 21:21 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Building Collapse Claims Life in West Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in West Delhi's Uttam Nagar area when a portion of a three-storey building collapsed, leading to the death of a 32-year-old woman and injuries to her five-year-old daughter. The collapse occurred while girders were being removed on Friday afternoon.

Authorities, including police and fire officials, reported that the deceased, identified as Poonam, was trapped under the debris along with her daughter, Navya. A rescue operation was swiftly carried out by the Delhi Fire Service, police, National Disaster Response Force, and other teams.

The building, owned by Pradeep Yadav and Sonu, was partially under construction. Preliminary investigations suggest negligence in construction safety standards. Legal actions are in motion, and further investigations aim to ascertain the exact cause of the collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

