Tragic Fate of a Nilgiri Tahr

A radio-collared Nilgiri male tahr was found dead near Mukurthi National Park, possibly due to a carnivore attack. The forest department, alerted by stationary signals from the animal's collar, discovered the corpse and plans to enhance surveillance in the area using cameras.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 11-10-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 09:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Near Mukurthi National Park in the Nilgiris district, a male Nilgiri tahr, equipped with a radio collar, was found dead. Forest department officials suspect a carnivore, most likely a tiger, may have been responsible.

The five-year-old tahr was part of the Project Nilgiri Tahr initiative. Concerns arose when the animal's collar emitted stationary signals on October 10, prompting officials to investigate promptly.

In response to the incident, the forest department announced plans to install cameras to increase surveillance and ensure better protection for wildlife in the area.

