Record Space Investment Surges and Rare Mediterranean Coral Reef Found

Record investments in the space sector reached a staggering $3.5 billion in the third quarter, a notable increase from $1.79 billion the previous year, according to a report by Seraphim Space. This surge is attributed to an influx of new startups and sustained defense expenditures, emphasizing the sector's pivotal role in technological growth alongside artificial intelligence.

In a separate scientific breakthrough, researchers have discovered a rare white coral reef at a depth of over 500 meters in the Gulf of Naples. Announced by the Italian Research Council, this find highlights the Mediterranean as a significant yet vulnerable marine environment. Known as the 'rainforests of the sea,' coral reefs harbor diverse ecosystems essential for marine biodiversity.

The discoveries underscore the dynamic expansion of the space industry and the crucial need for conservation efforts in vital marine habitats, marking significant strides in both technological and environmental domains.