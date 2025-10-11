Left Menu

Mahindra Lifespace Expands with New Pune Acquisition

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has acquired a 13.46-acre land in Pune for a Rs 3,500 crore housing project. The realty firm also plans to redevelop four housing societies in Mumbai, expecting Rs 800 crore revenue. The company's development covers 49.26 million square feet of projects across India.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, a prominent real estate player, has expanded its portfolio by acquiring a 13.46-acre parcel in Pune for a significant housing project valued at Rs 3,500 crore.

The company, part of the larger Mahindra Group, announced on Friday that it secured the land in the upscale Nande-Mahalunge neighborhood, but did not disclose the seller or the deal's financial details. The new project aims to harness substantial development potential.

In addition, Mahindra Lifespace will redevelop four housing societies in Mumbai's Malad (West), projecting an Rs 800 crore revenue from the sale of free areas within the project.

