Left Menu

Maharashtra's Housing Revolution: Fulfilling Thackeray's Dream

Maharashtra's Mahayuti government is committed to realizing Bal Thackeray's vision of housing for all Mumbaikars, especially the poor. Initiatives by MHADA, CIDCO, SRA, and PMAY aim to construct millions of affordable homes. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde emphasizes transparency and emotional fulfillment of this dream.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-10-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 14:47 IST
Maharashtra's Housing Revolution: Fulfilling Thackeray's Dream
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reiterated the state government's dedication to realizing the dream of late Bal Thackeray to provide housing for all, particularly the underprivileged. This commitment was highlighted during a recent housing lottery event in Thane.

Shinde emphasized the significance of ongoing large-scale housing projects led by agencies such as the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO), and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), with support from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). He celebrated the allocation of over 5,000 houses and plots, calling it a festival of fulfillment for many families.

Highlighting transparency, Shinde assured no political interference in the housing lottery system. The government aims to build homes that embody security and dignity for all Mumbaikars, further planning joint ventures to expedite redevelopment and construct millions of new homes in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Glimmer of Peace: Arab American Trump Supporters Respond to Gaza Ceasefire

Glimmer of Peace: Arab American Trump Supporters Respond to Gaza Ceasefire

 Global
2
Tragedy in Franklin Park: The Untold Story of Silverio Villegas Gonzalez

Tragedy in Franklin Park: The Untold Story of Silverio Villegas Gonzalez

 Global
3
PM Modi's Dairy Boost: New Milk Powder Plant Inauguration in Indore

PM Modi's Dairy Boost: New Milk Powder Plant Inauguration in Indore

 India
4
Proteas Ready for New WTC Challenge Against Pakistan

Proteas Ready for New WTC Challenge Against Pakistan

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025