Maharashtra's Housing Revolution: Fulfilling Thackeray's Dream
Maharashtra's Mahayuti government is committed to realizing Bal Thackeray's vision of housing for all Mumbaikars, especially the poor. Initiatives by MHADA, CIDCO, SRA, and PMAY aim to construct millions of affordable homes. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde emphasizes transparency and emotional fulfillment of this dream.
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reiterated the state government's dedication to realizing the dream of late Bal Thackeray to provide housing for all, particularly the underprivileged. This commitment was highlighted during a recent housing lottery event in Thane.
Shinde emphasized the significance of ongoing large-scale housing projects led by agencies such as the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO), and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), with support from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). He celebrated the allocation of over 5,000 houses and plots, calling it a festival of fulfillment for many families.
Highlighting transparency, Shinde assured no political interference in the housing lottery system. The government aims to build homes that embody security and dignity for all Mumbaikars, further planning joint ventures to expedite redevelopment and construct millions of new homes in the coming years.
